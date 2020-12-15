Police find woman dead inside home after welfare check, official says

HOBART — Police found a woman dead in her home after a shot rang out as they entered the home for a welfare check, an official said.

Hobart police responded about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of South Liverpool Road to check on the woman after her co-workers reported she did not show up for work, Capt. James Gonzales said.

Officers knocked at the woman's door and got no response before noticing the door was unlocked, Gonzales said. They went into the home, announcing their presence as they entered, he said.

Police then heard a gunshot and exited the home to request assistance from the Northwest Regional Swat Team, Gonzales said.

SWAT officers arrived about 45 minutes later and used a remote-controlled robot equipped with a camera to check the home. She was found dead inside with an apparent gunshot wound, Gonzales said.

Gonzales said all evidence pointed to the wound being self-inflicted, though an investigation into her death is ongoing. No foul play is suspected, he said.

The Lake County coroner's office is investigating the cause and manner of the woman's death, Gonzales said.