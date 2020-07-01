Police, firefighters investigate multi-vehicle rollover crash

CALUMET CITY — Authorities and first responders investigated the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with a car on its side in Calumet City Wednesday evening.
Around 6:20 p.m. Calumet City police and firefighters were on the scene of a crash in the southbound lanes of Torrence Avenue near River Oaks Drive in Calumet City.
An eyewitness at the crash saw an adult and a child taken by ambulance from the scene.
Multiple vehicles were involved and one vehicle was rolled over on its side on the shoulder of Torrence Avenue. Another vehicle involved in the crash had driven off the road and came to rest in a wooded area at the side of the road.
The Calumet City Police Department and the Calumet City Fire Department did not immediately respond to requests for information.
