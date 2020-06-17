You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police, firefighters on scene of County Line crash with multiple injuries
breaking alert urgent

Police, firefighters on scene of County Line crash with multiple injuries

{{featured_button_text}}
Winfield Police car

Winfield Police

 Provided

PORTER TOWNSHIP — Multiple fire departments and police responded to a vehicle crash in Porter Township late Wednesday night.

First responders were called about 10 p.m. Wednesday to the area near the intersection of County Line Road and 129th Avenue in Porter Township, Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball confirmed. 

There were multiple people injured, Ball said.

Lakes of the Four Seasons Fire Chief Jason Morris said his department's firefighters were called to assist. But Morris said he was unable to immediately provide further information late Wednesday.  

As of Wednesday night, the conditions of those involved in the crash were unknown. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates. 

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mom and children hike hundreds of miles to escape lockdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts