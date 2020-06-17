Police, firefighters on scene of County Line crash with multiple injuries

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com
A retired Region cop fired the fatal rounds that killed his fellow security officer and the psychiatric patient who had assaulted a nurse and was choking the second officer at a Munster hospital, the Lake County prosecutor said Tuesday afternoon.
An armed robbery and car jacking at a Region truck stop led to a police pursuit and then a shootout on Interstate 65 that ended with a trooper hospitalized and a suspect dead, state police confirmed Saturday morning.
A retired Region cop fired the fatal rounds that killed his fellow security officer and the psychiatric patient who had assaulted a nurse and was choking the second officer at a Munster hospital, the Lake County prosecutor said Tuesday afternoon.
The Dyer Fire Department was called out around 5:30 a.m., after an employee getting ready to open the pancake house called 911, reporting heavy smoke in the kitchen area, said Dyer Fire Chief Thad Stutler.
An armed robbery and car jacking at a Region truck stop led to a police pursuit and then a shootout on Interstate 65 that ended with a trooper hospitalized and a suspect dead, state police confirmed Saturday morning.