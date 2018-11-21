A 34-year-old woman from Merrillville has been missing since October, Merrillville police said, and authorities are asking for the public's help as the search continues.
Monica Eileen-Sue Keilman was last seen in Hobart; however, police are investigating a possible lead that placed her in Gary, Detective Derek Diehl said.
The family said the last time they had contact with her was by phone on Oct. 31, Diehl said.
Keilman is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen driving a gold 2005 Chevy Impala with a license plate of 650XT.
Anyone with information can contact Diehl at 219-648-2264 or by email at ddiehl@merrillville.in.gov.