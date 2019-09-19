CROWN POINT — Police and school administration staff worked together to investigate a safety concern at Colonel John Wheeler Middle School in Crown Point.
On Tuesday a safety concern was raised to school staff, an announcement from Crown Point Community School Corporation said. The announcement was sent out via an email sent on Thursday.
“The concerns are coming from a previous incident that had been resolved by the school administration,” the school corporation email said. “At NO TIME was there an actual threat directed to the school or its students.”
The announcement did not go into details of the safety concern. Crown Point Assistant Chief Jim Janda said it began when a student thought they had perceived a threat, however, once the school staff investigated and spoke with the student and their parents, it was determined there was no threat against the school, students or staff. Janda said police also determined that no threat had been made. No specifics were available as to what the student's concern was.
“We appreciate all the people who took the time to report what information they had,” The email said. “All threats are taken seriously and investigated to the fullest extent. Student and staff safety is the number one priority for Crown Point Community Schools.”