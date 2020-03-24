Police investigate shooting; crime scenes set up at gas station, nearby residence

MERRILLVILLE — Police tape marked two crime scenes Tuesday evening in Merrillville that included a gas station and a residential driveway a short distance apart. A town councilman confirmed one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital.
Merrillville police responded around 6 p.m. to both locations, including a residence near the intersection of 60th Place and Hayes Place and the GoLo Gas Station at 5689 Harrison St.
Merrillville Town Council Vice President Leonard White, Ward 7, confirmed there was a shooting at the GoLo Gas Station and a victim was taken to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus.
White said police informed him suspects were in the area of the Barclay Village neighborhood off Harrison Street and 61st Avenue.
The councilman said he lives less than a quarter-mile from the GoLo on Harrison Street and stopped at the scene when he saw all of the police at the scene.
"I was told a man had multiple gunshot wounds," White said. "Obviously the suspects didn't care about the coronavirus, they're out dealing instant death."
At the residence near 60th Place and Hayes, officers taped off a parked gray Kia Soul in a residential driveway. Investigators took photos of yellow crime scene markers near the rear of the vehicle where clothing lay crumpled in the grass.
At the Merrillville GoLo, police taped off the gas pump area and store entrance.
Police have not yet provided information regarding the investigations. This story will be updated as details become available.
