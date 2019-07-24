GARY — Police are investigating multiple shootings that left three people wounded Wednesday, including a 4-year-old boy who was grazed by bullets.
At 3:12 p.m., police responded to a gunshot wound victim in the 5200 block of Madison Street, Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.
The 27-year-old Gary man told police he was walking home from work along an empty lot when someone fired multiple rounds at him from a white Buick, Pawlak said.
The shooter fled the area and left the man on the side of the street with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. Pawlak said the man was conscious when he was taken from the scene by a relative to an area hospital and his current condition was unknown Wednesday night.
While police were on scene, they were alerted of another gunshot wound victim, a 27-year-old man, who was at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The man told police at the hospital someone had shot at him near the intersection of Pennsylvania Street and East 41st Avenue in Gary; however, police did not find any bullet casings in the area, Hamady said.
The man was in critical condition Wednesday and needed surgery. Police are investigating whether the two shootings are related, Hamady said.
Less than two hours later at 5:03 p.m., police were called to the scene of another shooting involving a wounded 4-year-old boy.
A man and woman were driving with a 4-year-old in the backseat in the 2400 block of Maryland Street when someone in a silver/gray Chevy four-door vehicle open fired on them, Hamady said. The Chevy then fled the area.
The boy was grazed by bullets multiple times and was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary. The vehicle also had bullet damage. Hamady said it appears the shooters were targeting the man in the vehicle and accidentally hit the boy.
The child suffered three bullet graze wounds on his back, and he was treated and released from the hospital Wednesday, Pawlak said.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Gary Police Department's violent crimes unit at 219-881-1210. Pawlak and Detective Cpl. Silas Simpson are investigating the incidents.
