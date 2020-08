Police investigating after gunshot victim shows up at hospital

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A man walked into Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus late Thursday night after suffering a gunshot wound, police said.

Gary police were dispatched at about 11:45 p.m. to the hospital at 600 Grant St. for a report of a gunshot wound victim, according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The victim, 24, of Gary, said he was walking in the area of 49th Avenue and Georgia Street when a vehicle pulled up alongside him, Westerfield said.

An occupant then fired several shots at him, striking him in the right shin, police said.

The victim, who did not provide a vehicle description, was transported to the hospital by an unknown party, Westerfield said.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact Lt. Thomas Pawlak at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.