Police investigating shooting at Northwest Indiana gas station

Police respond to a shooting at 3600 Central Ave. in Lake Station on Sunday evening.
A Honda minivan parked at the GoLo in Lake Station has a shattered window Sunday evening. Police were responding to a shooting at the gas station.
A GoLo gas station at 3600 Central Ave. in Lake Station closed Sunday after a shooting occurred there.
Evidence markers sit on the pavement at a Lake Station gas station after a shooting occurred Sunday evening.
Police respond to the scene of a shooting at a GoLo gas station in Lake Station Sunday.
Police photograph and collect evidence at the scene of a shooting at GoLo at 3600 Central Ave. in Lake Station Sunday night.
LAKE STATION — A Sunday evening shooting at a Lake Station gas station left at least one injured, police said.
Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Lake Station police responded to the GoLo at 3600 Central Ave. for a gunshot wound victim.
Around 9:15 p.m., the gas station was shut down and two vehicles, including a four-door Pontiac and a Honda minivan, could be seen with bullet holes and shattered windows, a witness at the scene told The Times.
Shell casings and a gas pump nozzle were on the ground, and the perimeter of the building was marked off with crime scene tape.
Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story as it develops.
