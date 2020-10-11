 Skip to main content
Police investigating shooting at Northwest Indiana gas station
Police investigating shooting at Northwest Indiana gas station

LAKE STATION — A Sunday evening shooting at a Lake Station gas station left at least one injured, police said. 

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Lake Station police responded to the GoLo at 3600 Central Ave. for a gunshot wound victim. 

Around 9:15 p.m., the gas station was shut down and two vehicles, including a four-door Pontiac and a Honda minivan, could be seen with bullet holes and shattered windows, a witness at the scene told The Times. 

Shell casings and a gas pump nozzle were on the ground, and the perimeter of the building was marked off with crime scene tape. 

Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story as it develops. 

