Police investigating shooting at Northwest Indiana gas station

LAKE STATION — A Sunday evening shooting at a Lake Station gas station left at least one injured, police said.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Lake Station police responded to the GoLo at 3600 Central Ave. for a gunshot wound victim.

Around 9:15 p.m., the gas station was shut down and two vehicles, including a four-door Pontiac and a Honda minivan, could be seen with bullet holes and shattered windows, a witness at the scene told The Times.

Shell casings and a gas pump nozzle were on the ground, and the perimeter of the building was marked off with crime scene tape.

