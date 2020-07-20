Police-involved shooting prompts investigation, officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — Illinois State Police are investigating a Saturday shooting involving Chicago Heights police.

Chicago Heights police responded about 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1600 block of Portland Avenue, ISP said.

An investigation was ongoing as of Monday morning. ISP said it will not release additional information as its Public Integrity Task Force investigates the shooting.

"As part of standard protocol in Illinois whenever a police officer-involved shooting occurs, an investigation is currently underway by the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Unit," Chicago Heights Police Chief Thomas Rogers said in a statement.

"The Illinois State Police will report on their investigation’s findings. Meanwhile, the Chicago Heights Police Department is dedicated to the safety and protection of the citizens in Chicago Heights and holds its officers to the highest standards of law enforcement professionalism," he said.

Rogers did not immediately provide further details on the incident.