Police K-9 squad car hit in rollover crash, 1 person sent to hospital

HOBART — A squad car with an officer and police dog inside was hit in a rollover crash that sent one person to the hospital, police said.

First responders responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East 81st Avenue in Hobart near Southlake Mall, Lt. John Reitz of the Hobart Fire Department said.

A Hobart officer and his police dog were responding to a report of a shoplifter armed with scissors when an SUV collided with their squad car, Lt. James Gonzales of the Hobart Police Department said.

The officer was making a southbound turn from East 81st Avenue when a BMW sport utility vehicle traveling eastbound hit the squad car’s passenger side, causing the police car to roll over on its side, Gonzales said.

The SUV had two occupants, and one person from the vehicle was sent to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

The officer had some scratches and scrapes but is otherwise in good health and the police dog had no apparent injuries, Gonzales said. The police dog was sent to a vet clinic to stay overnight for precautionary monitoring.

The squad car, a Dodge Durango, is likely totaled, Gonzales said.