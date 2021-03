Police looking for man who became lost in NWI while moving between states

HOBART — Authorities are searching for a man who became separated from his family in Northwest Indiana while moving from Wisconsin to Ohio.

Thomas Richardson, 73, of Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, was last seen Feb. 27 in Hobart while traveling to Pierce Township, Ohio, said Kevin Barkley, an investigator with the Pierce Township Police Department.

Richardson was driving southbound in a white 2001 Ford F-250 in a three-car convoy about 8 p.m. that day on Interstate 65 when he somehow became separated, police said.

Investigators believe Richardson took a right turn off the interstate and got lost.

His car bears the license plate 556-101, police say.

He was last spotted wearing an olive-green hoodie and a light green beanie.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact the Clermont County Sheriff's Office in Ohio at 513-732-2231.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.