A New Carlisle man was arrested for selling narcotics out of a hotel room at the Baymont Inn in Michigan City.
Boyd Hartley III, 35, was charged with dealing methamphetamine and is being held at LaPorte County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond, according to the LaPorte County Drug Task Force.
Hartley and two women were charged with drug-related offenses following a search of Hartley's hotel room at the Baymont Inn, located at the 4100 block of Franklin Street, at 11:30 a.m. Monday.
The LaPorte County Drug Task Force received a tip that Hartley was selling narcotics out of the hotel room. Task force agents found a large quantity of methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash, which was seized by authorities.
Two other occupants of Hartley's hotel room were also charged, including Sarah Williams, 44, of Michigan City, and Savanna Williams, 24, of Michigan City.
Sarah Williams was charged with possession of heroin and was charged for having an outstanding LaPorte County warrant for theft. Savanna Williams was charged with possession of heroin, possession of a syringe and was charged with an outstanding warrant for theft.
Hartley is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 27, police said. Residents can report suspicious activity anonymously to the LaPorte County Drug Task Force through social media sites of local law enforcement and the tip hotline at 219-873-1488.