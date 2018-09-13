The collision resulted in a motorcyclist being transported to a hospital with severe injuries all over his body after colliding with a Dodge Ram pickup truck Thursday evening at the intersection of Kennedy Avenue and Duluth Street in Highland.
A collision between a motorcycle and truck in Highland left a motorcyclist lying in the intersection of Kennedy Avenue and Duluth Street with severe injuries Thursday night, police said.
At 6:34 p.m. Highland police, Highland firefighters and EMS responded to the intersection, according to the Highland Police Department. When they arrived, officers saw the driver of the BMW motorcycle in the road with major injuries to his entire body. Police said the driver is a 24-year-old man from Highland.
The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup truck that collided with the motorcycle was uninjured, and was identified as a 56-year-old man from Highland.
Police said the truck was heading south on Kennedy Avenue and was making a left turn to travel east on Duluth Street. The motorcyclist was going north on Kennedy Avenue in the outer lane when the motorcycle struck the truck on its right rear side.
Superior Ambulance transported the motorcyclist to Methodist Hospitals Northlake campus in Gary. The Lake County Sheriff's Department Accident Investigation Team assisted the Highland Police Department in the investigation. The Highland Police Department said the crash is still under investigation.
