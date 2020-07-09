Police offer $5,000 reward for information on fatal shooting of teen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Lynwood man earlier this month.

Jacquice Baylock died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the 1800 block of Taney Place on Wednesday, July 1, Gary police said.

Baylock was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus where he was pronounced dead around 7:11 p.m on Wednesday, the coroner's office said.

That same day, police also responded to the fatal shooting of Steven Rice, 30, of Gary. He was shot in the 1500 block of Cleveland Street, police said.

By the time police arrived, Rice had been transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he later died.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit Detective Sgt. Antwan Jakes at 219-755-3855. Tips can also be provided by calling the Gary Police Department Crime Tip Line at 1-866-CRIME-GP.

