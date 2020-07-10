Police offer safety tips for running mounted air conditioners

MICHIGAN CITY — With temperatures heating up across the Region, police are recommending residents take certain steps to keep their homes secure while running air conditioning units.
Mounting an air conditioning unit in a window or wall comes with some safety downfalls, police said. Nearly 26% of U.S. households use such units, according to a 2015 Residential Energy Consumption Survey cited in a Michigan City news release.
Keeping cool doesn't have to mean compromising your safety, however. Police said anyone can prevent unwanted people from removing air conditioning units from their windows.
Michigan City police recommended the following tips:
- Remove 1 st level air conditioning units when you are going to be away for an extended period of time
- Install motion lights on the sides of your residence with air conditioning units
- Install screws into the top mounting rail of your air conditioning unit and into the window sash
- Plant thorny bushes such as rose bushes below windows with air conditioning units
- Install a window lock to prevent your window from being opened
- When at all possible, place air conditioning units in upper level windows of your home
- Install a window air conditioning security bar
- Utilize a stick-on window alarm
- Install a security cage around your air conditioning unit
- Keep valuables out of view from windows and doors
Most items police recommended buying can be found at a local hardware store or online.
"Keep in mind, these small changes will not make it impossible for a criminal to attempt to gain entry into your home. However, criminals are opportunistic and if they see your house as having some of these safety measures implemented, they will most likely move along to find someone else to victimize," the release states.
Gallery
