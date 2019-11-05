CROWN POINT — Police Sgt. Dave Benson will take on a new role in the Crown Point community.
Instead of roaming the halls of schools and interacting with students daily, Benson will roam the hallways of city hall, interacting with citizens.
Benson said he will not leave his post as school resource officer until his position has been filled and someone has been trained.
Early polling numbers showed Benson had a 637-vote lead over challenger Shelli Vandenburgh.
"I just feel so honored that the citizens of Crown Point have chosen me to serve them in another capacity. I'm here at 51 to continue my public service to the citizens of Crown Point," he told The Times Tuesday night.
Benson has worked as a police officer for more than 30 years.
Ahead of the election, Benson said his plans for the clerk’s office included finalizing the installation of the New World Technology system, which would allow residents to pay bills online at a lesser cost and give residents the option for paperless billing.
He said his proximity with the clerk's office over the years made him qualified for the position, in addition to his financial background.
Benson said he has been responsible for maintaining annual budgets as both a training coordinator and firearms instructor with Crown Point police. Additionally, Benson said he helped raise $110,000 for the Crown Point D.A.R.E. program, which is funded through donations.
Vandenburgh said Tuesday evening she called Benson and conceded the race to him. She added she wished him all of the best.