Police officers shoot, wound man in parking lot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police officers shot and wounded a man in a parking lot early Tuesday while investigating a report of an unwanted guest, police said.

No officers were injured in the shooting near downtown Lafayette and the wounded man was taken to a local hospital, Lt. Matt Gard of the Lafayette Police Department told WLFI-TV.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately clear and Gard said he was unable to describe the extent of the man's injuries or how many officers were involved in the shooting.

Gard said police were called to investigate an unwanted guest around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, and at some point thereafter Lafayette police officers shot the man. He said he could not say how many shots were fired or where the man was struck.

Gard said a gun was found at the scene of the shooting, which occurred in the parking lot of a building containing Tippecanoe County's health department, emergency management agency and coroner’s office.