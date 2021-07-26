Police officers will be racing this Halloween for lifesaving equipment

MICHIGAN CITY — This October there will be costumed racers and a friendly competition between police departments to help raise money for lifesaving emergency equipment.
The third annual Bolt for the Heart Hallowrun is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 30 at Washington Park in Michigan City, according to a news release from Franciscan Health. All proceeds will go toward purchasing automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) for local law enforcement.
In addition to the annual 5K run/walk, this year's event will have a 10K distance, the release said.
"Police officers are often the first to a scene where someone may need an AED, equipping every police car in LaPorte County is our goal," said Bolt for the Heart President Pierre Twer.
This year's goal is to provide 55 AEDs to the Michigan City Police Department and 30 to the LaPorte Police Department. It will be a competition between them and the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office for who can get the highest percentage of participants.
Bolt for the Heart will donate an AED to each department that hits its participation goals, the release said.
Over the past two years, Bolt for the Heart has raised funds to purchase a total of 62 AEDs for LaPorte County first responders.
"We are excited to participate in this friendly competition between our departments for the ultimate goal of providing this service to the citizens and visitors to our city," said LaPorte Police Chief Paul Brettin.
Brettin said in the release his department has one recorded save. They currently have AEDs in six patrol cars, but he said they look forward to eventually equipping every officer's car with one.
Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell said he is excited to partner with Bolt for the Heart to make his department "100% rescue ready."
The departments and the public will compete in a best costume competition, the release said. There will also be a trunk-or-treat for kids.
"The purpose of this event is to save lives in LaPorte county," said Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni. "We aim to accomplish this with a fun-filled, active day that supports our local police departments in Michigan City and LaPorte."
Bolt for the Heart is seeking event sponsors to reach its fundraising goals, the release said. There are three sponsorship levels: $1,000, $1,595 and $5,000. All sponsors will be highlighted at the event.
Donors who pledge an AED ($1,595) will have their company logo or name displayed on a window cling in the patrol vehicle that the AED is placed in. Those interested in sponsoring or donating an AED, should contact Pierre@Boltfortheheart.com.
To register for the race and to learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit www.boltfortheheart.com and click on the "LaPorte & Michigan City" link at the top of the page.