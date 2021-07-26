Police officers will be racing this Halloween for lifesaving equipment

MICHIGAN CITY — This October there will be costumed racers and a friendly competition between police departments to help raise money for lifesaving emergency equipment.

The third annual Bolt for the Heart Hallowrun is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 30 at Washington Park in Michigan City, according to a news release from Franciscan Health. All proceeds will go toward purchasing automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) for local law enforcement.

In addition to the annual 5K run/walk, this year's event will have a 10K distance, the release said.

"Police officers are often the first to a scene where someone may need an AED, equipping every police car in LaPorte County is our goal," said Bolt for the Heart President Pierre Twer.

This year's goal is to provide 55 AEDs to the Michigan City Police Department and 30 to the LaPorte Police Department. It will be a competition between them and the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office for who can get the highest percentage of participants.

Bolt for the Heart will donate an AED to each department that hits its participation goals, the release said.

Over the past two years, Bolt for the Heart has raised funds to purchase a total of 62 AEDs for LaPorte County first responders.