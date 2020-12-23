Police question 2 after man found dead from gunshot wound

HAMMOND — Police brought in two people for questioning late Tuesday as part of an investigation into the death of a man found with a gunshot wound to his leg, an official said.

Clifford Holmes, 50, of Chicago, was found dead after police were dispatched about 6 p.m. for a gunshot victim inside an apartment in the 6900 block of Hohman Avenue, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Holmes died from a gunshot wound, according to the Lake County coroner's office. The manner of death was pending.

About 7:30 p.m., police had taped off an area surrounding multiple apartment buildings and houses. A Lake County coroner's van was also present.

"It is unclear at this time what took place and the investigation will continue as an unknown shooting until further notice," Kellogg said.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Hammond police Detective Sgt. Joe Munoz at 219-852-2995