You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police recover stolen vehicle, runaway girl after high-speed chase, officials say
alert urgent

Police recover stolen vehicle, runaway girl after high-speed chase, officials say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police stock
File, The Times

GARY — Police recovered a vehicle stolen out of South Bend and a runaway girl from Gary after a high-speed chase in which two people fled on foot late Tuesday, officials said.

Both who fled were still at large, and the girl had been taken into police custody, as of Wednesday, according to police.

A pursuit began shortly after 10:10 p.m. near East 21st Avenue and Louisiana Street.

Officers attempted to stop the driver of a blue Ford Fusion at that location when they saw him make a traffic violation, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The driver then fled the area and traveled onto Martin Luther King Drive, where he sped southbound as police followed behind, Westerfield said.

At one point, the driver steered off the road and into a yard, then backed out and continued evading officers.

The driver finally stopped in the 3900 block of Louisiana Street and bailed from the car, along with two passengers. He and a male passenger fled on foot in opposite directions, Westerfield said.

Police located and took the girl into custody in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

Multiple police agencies including Hobart, Lake Station and Lake County Sheriff's police helped Gary officers search the area, but they were unable to locate the other two people.

Both were still at large as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police asked anyone with more information to contact the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1209.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Apple is worth $2 trillion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts