Police release suspect's photo in foot fetish-like incident at Munster Target
footpics suspect

Police say this man approached women Jan. 25 inside the Target at 8005 Calumet Ave. and forcibly removed their shoes and socks to film their feet.

MUNSTER — Authorities have requested the public's help to identify a man suspected of forcibly removing women's footwear in a Target to film their feet as children stood nearby.

Munster police released a photo of the man Friday in the hopes that a member of the public would recognize him.

Officers took a report of the incident while responding about 7 p.m. Jan 25 to the Target at 8005 Calumet Ave., The Times reported.

Police spoke with at least two women who said the man approached them between 6:30 and 6:40 p.m. in the store and removed their shoes and socks, then began filming them and their young children, according to Munster police Lt. John Peirick.

The man asked at least one of the women if he could see her shoes, to which she refused, before asking if he could see her feet, police previously told The Times.

He then knelt down to remove her shoe and sock and filmed her bare foot, police said.

The man was seen running from the store afterward, though it wasn't clear if he left the area on foot or in a vehicle, Peirick said.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity was urged to call Munster police Detective Nolan Archer at 219-836-6672 or narcher@munster.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

