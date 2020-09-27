Police reserve unit take shape

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Police Department is close to starting its reserve officer program.

Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino hasn't set a date in which it will begin, but he plans to roll it out soon.

He said he can move forward with the program after the Town Council's recent decision to charge a $75 application fee to reserve officer applicants.

“I'm glad to see it come to pass,” Cuttino said of the volunteer program.

He's excited about initiative because it can help with crime prevention and provide other benefits.

Cuttino said reserve officers don't have arresting authority, but they will provide “an extra set of eyes and ears” in the community.

He said the program can also help those who are interested in a career in law enforcement.

“It can be an excellent stepping stone,” Cuttino said.

The reserve program is open to able-bodied Merrillville residents who are at least 21 years old. Those selected for the program must complete a 40-hour pre-basic training course. Cuttino said that's a requirement of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.