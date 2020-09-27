Police reserve unit take shape

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Police Department is close to starting its reserve officer program.
Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino hasn't set a date in which it will begin, but he plans to roll it out soon.
He said he can move forward with the program after the Town Council's recent decision to charge a $75 application fee to reserve officer applicants.
“I'm glad to see it come to pass,” Cuttino said of the volunteer program.
He's excited about initiative because it can help with crime prevention and provide other benefits.
Cuttino said reserve officers don't have arresting authority, but they will provide “an extra set of eyes and ears” in the community.
He said the program can also help those who are interested in a career in law enforcement.
“It can be an excellent stepping stone,” Cuttino said.
The reserve program is open to able-bodied Merrillville residents who are at least 21 years old. Those selected for the program must complete a 40-hour pre-basic training course. Cuttino said that's a requirement of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
Reserve officers will be asked to provide at least 24 hours of service each month.
As the reserve program is forming, the Police Department also is closer to reestablishing the north station in Broadway Plaza at 5400 Broadway.
Cuttino said the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council has indicated it will start remodeling the space Monday and it could be finished by Friday. He said the labor is being donated.
Like the reserve program, the north station is viewed as an opportunity to enhance crime prevention.
The north station could offer a way to increase the amount of time officers are on the streets and increase police presence in the north end of town.
“Not only will the north station have an immediate impact on the area that it’s going to be in, but it will be very beneficial to the whole Police Department and actually our whole town as well,” said Town Councilman Jeff Minchuk, chairman of Merrillville's public safety committee.
Those interested in joining Merrillville's police officer reserve program can obtain an application at the Police Department, 7820 Broadway. Call the department at 219-769-3722 for information.
