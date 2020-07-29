Police respond to arrest of congressional candidate; officer on administrative leave

"Serving the public transparently and openly during good events and difficult events is a prerequisite to any professional police department. The East Chicago Police Department is committed to being transparent and ensuring the public is aware of major police incidents in our city," Rivera said.

"We are also committed to releasing statements as quickly as possible once all information has been gathered and investigated," Rivera said.

Strauss has been arrested several times in the Region on charges including criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and dissemination of material harmful to minors.

A Gary police officer resigned last year after former Police Chief Richard Allen recommended she be disciplined for violating Strauss' rights during an arrest Sept. 1, 2018, while he was filming police from a public walkway. The charges against Strauss were dropped.

Several cases against Strauss remain pending, including charges stemming from a January 2019 incident involving a police car parked outside River Forest Junior-Senior High School while he was dressed in a pink pig costume.

Strauss said he was justified in his response Sunday to what he considered an unlawful arrest.