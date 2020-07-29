You are the owner of this article.
Police respond to arrest of congressional candidate; officer on administrative leave
EAST CHICAGO — Police commented publicly for the first time on the arrest of a Libertarian Party candidate for Indiana's 1st Congressional District accused of threatening and injuring an East Chicago police officer.

Edward Michael Strauss, 38, who had addresses listed in both Gary and LaPorte, maintained that he was justified in his actions and disputed the allegations against him.

East Chicago police identified the officer who Strauss allegedly injured as Officer K. Cook. He has been placed on paid administrative leave pending completion of an internal investigation, Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said. Rivera declined to provide the officer's first name.

"The East Chicago Police Department is committed to completing a thorough investigation of this incident," Rivera said.

Rivera said Strauss is known to several law enforcement agencies for "his harassment of police officers under the disguise of an auditor" of the First Amendment. 

Strauss' Sunday arrest in a Subway parking lot was captured on video that has since circulated on social media. Footage showed Strauss shouting expletives at police before telling an officer he would "break his face" if the officer touched him.

Video showed Strauss in a brief struggle with police as they were arresting him, during which he shouted, "What am I under arrest for?" and "I'm not resisting."

Strauss said police did not indicate what he was under arrest for. "(Cook) simply lunged at me," he said.

Court records allege Strauss used his legs to lock onto and hyperextend Cook's left leg.

Strauss disputed that claim, alleging it was another officer who pinned Cook's leg.

At that point, Cook struck Strauss' neck with a closed fist, which is a technique known as a brachial stun that police are trained to use to gain control when dealing with aggressive individuals, records allege.

Strauss said the impact of Cook's fist caused Strauss' head to bounce off the pavement.

"That was some serious force," Strauss said. "There was anger behind that punch, one way or another. It was either because he was mad about what was said to him, and he couldn't handle his anger in a professional manner, or he was angry because he was racially motivated," he said.

Cook is black, videos of the incident show. Strauss is white.

Court records show Cook was later transported to St. Catherine Hospital and treated for "extreme pain" in his left knee, which caused him trouble walking.

Cook had not received medical clearance to return to duty as of Wednesday.

Congressional candidate disputes allegations he intimidated, injured police officer

"Serving the public transparently and openly during good events and difficult events is a prerequisite to any professional police department. The East Chicago Police Department is committed to being transparent and ensuring the public is aware of major police incidents in our city," Rivera said. 

"We are also committed to releasing statements as quickly as possible once all information has been gathered and investigated," Rivera said.

Strauss has been arrested several times in the Region on charges including criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and dissemination of material harmful to minors.

A Gary police officer resigned last year after former Police Chief Richard Allen recommended she be disciplined for violating Strauss' rights during an arrest Sept. 1, 2018, while he was filming police from a public walkway. The charges against Strauss were dropped.

Several cases against Strauss remain pending, including charges stemming from a January 2019 incident involving a police car parked outside River Forest Junior-Senior High School while he was dressed in a pink pig costume.

Strauss said he was justified in his response Sunday to what he considered an unlawful arrest.

"I get no enjoyment out of having to go and do all this," Strauss said. "I have to, in order to help my community (and) to help make sure stuff like this doesn't happen to other people that don't know how to defend themselves."

