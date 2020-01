Police respond to barricade situation in Hammond, 1 taken into custody

HAMMOND — One person was taken into custody after police responded to a report of barricaded subject, police said.

Thursday night officers went to a residence in the 7000 block of Schneider Avenue in Hammond to serve a warrant, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

The person did not initially cooperate with police and more officers were called to the scene, Kellogg said. Police took the person into custody and around 9:30 p.m. began leaving the scene.

As of 10 p.m. Thursday, no further information was available on the incident.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

