Police respond to gunshot victim found in East Chicago
EC shooting Dildine.jpg

Authorities respond to a shooting in the 3600 block of Grand Boulevard in East Chicago Sunday morning.

 Jeff Dildine, The Times

EAST CHICAGO — Authorities responded to the 3600 block of Grand Boulevard for a male gunshot victim found Sunday morning, police said.

East Chicago Police first received a call around 8 a.m. from a witness that a dead man was on the ground outside the East Chicago Academy of Visual & Performing Arts, Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said.

Police arrived and found a male, believed to be in his 20s, with a gunshot wound to the head, Rivera said.

There were no calls made to police for shots fired nor any items found on shotspotter technology in the area, Rivera said.

Lake County Sheriff's Department and the Lake County Coroner also responded to the scene.

The case remains under investigation and no further information was available at this time.

Anyone with any information on this incident can contact the East Chicago Police Department's anonymous tip line at 219-391-8500.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

