Police responded twice to robberies near businesses over 2 days, official says

GARY — Police responded to two separate robberies near businesses over the past two days, an official said.

On Thursday, a 45-year-old Gary man told police a male assailant threatened him with a weapon near a Citgo gas station and took off with his personal belongings, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Officers spoke with the man about 4:20 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Fifth Avenue.

The man reported the assailant pointed a weapon at him near the gas station, at 2639 West Fifth Avenue, and demanded him to hand over everything in his pockets, Westerfield said.

He complied, handing his wallet and cell phone to the suspect.

The suspect fled northbound afterward, the man told police.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Gary Police Detective Sgt. Gregory Wolf at 219-881-1210.

On Friday, a 30-year-old Gary woman reported someone stole her car with her 14-year-old child inside, then dropped the teen off and took off with the car, while she was shopping at a Family Dollar, Westerfield said.

Police responded about 7:10 p.m. to the 1400 block of West 25th Avenue.