You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police say Muncie man had fake gun when killed by officers
alert urgent

Police say Muncie man had fake gun when killed by officers

{{featured_button_text}}
Police stock
File, The Times

MUNCIE — Muncie police officers fatally shot a man who pointed a BB gun resembling a handgun at them, Indiana State Police said.

The confrontation happened about 2 a.m. Sunday after the officers responded to a call to check on a possibly suicidal man on the city’s south side, state police said. The man identified as 30-year-old Taylor Christian Warner was found sitting inside a car and got out holding what appeared to be a handgun that he pointed at an officer.

Police said officers fired at Warner after he didn’t follow commands to drop the gun. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

State police investigators determined Warner had been holding a BB gun that did not have any orange pieces on it or any other indicators that it was not a real firearm, said Sgt. John Bowling, a state police spokesman.

Investigators will review body camera video from the officers involve and complete a report on the shooting for review by the Delaware County prosecutor’s office, he said.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US and Brazil lead in Covid cases as leaders downplay the virus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts