Police search for man involved in shooting
Police search for man involved in shooting

Lauren Cross

MERRILLVILLE — Police were searching late Wednesday for a man involved in a shooting, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department was called to assist Merrillville police about 10 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting in the 8200 block of Louisiana Street, Martinez said.

A man fled into a field near Interstate 65, police said.

A sheriff's helicopter and K-9 assisted in the search.

This is a developing story. Check back at nwi.com for updates.

