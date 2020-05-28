Police search for man involved in shooting

MERRILLVILLE — Police were searching late Wednesday for a man involved in a shooting, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department was called to assist Merrillville police about 10 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting in the 8200 block of Louisiana Street, Martinez said.
A man fled into a field near Interstate 65, police said.
A sheriff's helicopter and K-9 assisted in the search.
This is a developing story. Check back at nwi.com for updates.
