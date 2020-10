Police search for woman last seen July 5 in Hobart

HOBART — Police are asking for tips about a woman missing since July.

Shannon Orton, 36, was reported missing Sept. 30 by a relative, who said Orton was last seen July 5 in the 600 block of West 37th Avenue, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.

Orton doesn't have a cellphone, and the relative did not have information about what type of clothing Orton was last seen wearing.

Orton was described as about 5 feet tall and 129 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Hobart police Detective Zachary Crawford by calling 219-942-3406, ext. 1126, or emailing zcrawford@cityofhobart.org or Lt. Nicholas Wardrip at 219-942-4485 or nwardrip@cityofhobart.org.

