Police search home after 10-year-old shot, mentally disabled man injured in fight

CROWN POINT — Police executed a search warrant early Friday at a home linked to a man charged with shooting a 10-year-old girl Aug. 16 near Stefak Park in Merrillville, Lt. Robert Morgan said.

The defendant, Lorenzo D. Wilson, 19, of Merrillville, remained at large Monday, online court records showed.

Merrillville police and the Northwest Regional SWAT team arrived about 6:30 a.m. Friday at the home in the 6300 block of Tyler Street, said Morgan, who serves as the SWAT team's commander.

No arrests were made, he said.

Wilson and Edmond T. Campbell, 25, of Jacksonville, Florida, each was charged Thursday in connection with a fight that injured an autistic man and led to a shooting about 7 p.m. Aug. 16 that wounded the 10-year-old girl as she rode a bicycle.

The girl was among a group of children who left Stefak Park, near West 70th Place and Harrison Street, when a fight broke out between two groups, one of which included Campbell, records allege.