 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police search home after 10-year-old shot, mentally disabled man injured in fight
breaking urgent

Police search home after 10-year-old shot, mentally disabled man injured in fight

{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Police executed a search warrant early Friday at a home linked to a man charged with shooting a 10-year-old girl Aug. 16 near Stefak Park in Merrillville, Lt. Robert Morgan said.

The defendant, Lorenzo D. Wilson, 19, of Merrillville, remained at large Monday, online court records showed.

Merrillville police and the Northwest Regional SWAT team arrived about 6:30 a.m. Friday at the home in the 6300 block of Tyler Street, said Morgan, who serves as the SWAT team's commander.

10-year-old girl caught in crossfire when gunfire erupts at Merrillville park, records show

No arrests were made, he said.

Wilson and Edmond T. Campbell, 25, of Jacksonville, Florida, each was charged Thursday in connection with a fight that injured an autistic man and led to a shooting about 7 p.m. Aug. 16 that wounded the 10-year-old girl as she rode a bicycle.

The girl was among a group of children who left Stefak Park, near West 70th Place and Harrison Street, when a fight broke out between two groups, one of which included Campbell, records allege.

Man retrieved gun after fight, shot family friend 8 times, records allege

Campbell beat and "curb-stomped" the man in his 20s, who has autism, according to a family member. 

The man, whose face was covered in blood, began walking on 70th Avenue when Wilson and a woman pulled up and the man told them how he'd been injured, records state.

Wilson and Campbell then exchanged gunfire, which struck the 10-year-old girl.

Family shocked as investigators change homicide ruling to 'undetermined' after 15 years

Police asked anyone with information on Wilson's whereabouts to immediately call 911. Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call Detective Cpl. Matt Vasel at 219-769-3722, ext. 363, or email mvasel@merrillville.in.gov.  

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: September 2nd

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts