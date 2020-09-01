Police search home after 10-year-old shot, mentally disabled man injured in fight

CROWN POINT — Police executed a search warrant early Friday at a home linked to a man charged with shooting a 10-year-old girl Aug. 16 near Stefak Park in Merrillville, Lt. Robert Morgan said.
The defendant, Lorenzo D. Wilson, 19, of Merrillville, remained at large Monday, online court records showed.
Merrillville police and the Northwest Regional SWAT team arrived about 6:30 a.m. Friday at the home in the 6300 block of Tyler Street, said Morgan, who serves as the SWAT team's commander.
No arrests were made, he said.
Wilson and Edmond T. Campbell, 25, of Jacksonville, Florida, each was charged Thursday in connection with a fight that injured an autistic man and led to a shooting about 7 p.m. Aug. 16 that wounded the 10-year-old girl as she rode a bicycle.
The girl was among a group of children who left Stefak Park, near West 70th Place and Harrison Street, when a fight broke out between two groups, one of which included Campbell, records allege.
Campbell beat and "curb-stomped" the man in his 20s, who has autism, according to a family member.
The man, whose face was covered in blood, began walking on 70th Avenue when Wilson and a woman pulled up and the man told them how he'd been injured, records state.
Wilson and Campbell then exchanged gunfire, which struck the 10-year-old girl.
Police asked anyone with information on Wilson's whereabouts to immediately call 911. Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call Detective Cpl. Matt Vasel at 219-769-3722, ext. 363, or email mvasel@merrillville.in.gov.
William Kristoff
Cody Qualls
Philip Schoonover
Daniel Shea
Michael Todosijevic
Alyssa Ann Marshall
Amanda Lynn Reynolds
Brenta Dinanne Cleveland
Brian Paul Cebra
Brianne Pauline Boettcher
Demetris King
David Henry Jr.
Jason Scott Amos
Javante Rommell Toran
Jessica R. Nicholson
Joseph Scott Starcevich
Lauren Marie Milby
Mia Antionette Holmes
Michael Monte Boone
Ramie A. Odtallah
Raudel Robles Jr.
Ryan Hamilton Mann
Willie Earl Brown
Lewis Ball
Jacob Barnes
Debra Burandt
Ricardo Bustos
Djuan Chism
Megan Grogan
Jimal Harris
Tyrion Jeter
Jean Jonas
Marshall Lackey
Melissa McCaskill
Jashua Mearday
Derrick O'Reilly
Corey Reed
Robert Shaw
Tony Thompson
Bryant Walden
Ashanti Williams
Joshua Annon
Jayla Butler
Anthony Carter
Franchesca Collins
Tonya Darkried
Cary Ericson
Kahlil Fly
Sean Jacques
Jeffrey Riley
Tessa Rose
Hakeem Smith
Meagan Steriovski
Renee Tampauskas
Margaret Tripamer
Jacquilla Woods
Nathan Workman
Monique Allen
Gregory Bradford
Tammy Cannon
Steven Clark
Joel Dearing
Donell Drones
Tony Ferguson
Chelsea Klemoff
Britni Lagacy
Cordelro Lucas-Boyd
Immanuel Means
Enrique Navarro
Jeremiah Parker
Nathaniel Ross
Christian Saavedra
Joey Sanchez
Azriel Strong
John Taylor
Rachel Appold
Leal Carlos
Chauncey Crayton
Heather Crisman
Aimee Dickason
Dominique Hudson
Raymond Hudson
Tiffani Johnson
Steven McDonald
Brian Reif
Phillip Wilbanks
Keiron Wilson
Malcolm Wilson
Vasshon Wooden
Robert Bell
Alesha Clark
Clayton Cooper
Sjandel Hunter
Richard Jackson
Tommie Johnson
Corey Jones
Timothy Kitka
Jason Lomeli
Abdel Morchid
Joseph Mota
Devon Mullen
Michael Murray
Bobby Quinn
Aaron Schavey
Wilbert Taylor
Nicole Townsend
Orlando Vaughn
Kaylan White
Joseph Aubuchon
Latrail Baker
Domonique Goffin
Javier Hernandez
Kevin Jackson
Jasmine Jamison
Jacob Rose
Charlene Sandoval
Eranzie Smith
Quintin Transou
Marquel Wilson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!