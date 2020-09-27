 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police searching for Lake County K-9 unit, sheriff says
urgent

Police searching for Lake County K-9 unit, sheriff says

{{featured_button_text}}
Police searching for Lake County K-9 unit, sheriff says

K-9 Dax with The Lake County Sheriff's Department has been missing since 8 p.m. Saturday. 

 Provided

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Sheriff's Department is actively searching for a K-9 unit that strayed from its handler Saturday. 

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, K-9 Dax, a 14-month-old, 60-pound Dutch shepherd escaped its handler, Officer Angelika Ventrice, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez told The Times by phone Sunday morning. 

Ventrice and K-9 Dax, along with two other K-9 handlers, had just arrived back from four days of training at Baden K-9 in Ontario, Canada. 

"Since it's a new environment and a new handler as well, a K-9 handler, when they were trying to get it into the house, the dog got startled and somehow got away from the handler. The leash came loose," Martinez said.  

Martinez said the department and officers from local agencies have been searching for K-9 Dax overnight and into Sunday. The sheriff's department also is using its helicopters and drones to try and locate the canine, Martinez said. 

This is Ventrice's second police K-9 within the year, Martinez said. Her first dog fell ill and was later returned to Baden K-9 and exchanged for K-9 Dax.

Ventrice has been with the department for around two years, Martinez said. 

K-9 Dax was last seen near White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately, Martinez said. 

Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

See how police spotted a missing boy at night from a helicopter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts