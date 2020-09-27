Police searching for Lake County K-9 unit, sheriff says

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Sheriff's Department is actively searching for a K-9 unit that strayed from its handler Saturday.
Around 8 p.m. Saturday, K-9 Dax, a 14-month-old, 60-pound Dutch shepherd escaped its handler, Officer Angelika Ventrice, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez told The Times by phone Sunday morning.
Ventrice and K-9 Dax, along with two other K-9 handlers, had just arrived back from four days of training at Baden K-9 in Ontario, Canada.
"Since it's a new environment and a new handler as well, a K-9 handler, when they were trying to get it into the house, the dog got startled and somehow got away from the handler. The leash came loose," Martinez said.
Martinez said the department and officers from local agencies have been searching for K-9 Dax overnight and into Sunday. The sheriff's department also is using its helicopters and drones to try and locate the canine, Martinez said.
This is Ventrice's second police K-9 within the year, Martinez said. Her first dog fell ill and was later returned to Baden K-9 and exchanged for K-9 Dax.
Ventrice has been with the department for around two years, Martinez said.
K-9 Dax was last seen near White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately, Martinez said.
Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story.
