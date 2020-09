Police searching for man who fled from officers on foot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Authorities are asking for help in identifying a man who fled from officers on foot Tuesday.

The driver ran away from police at 12:18 a.m. in the 3300 block of West 47th Avenue in unincorporated Gary, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

He drove a gold Ford Taurus sedan vehicle and is wanted in connection to a traffic violation investigation, police said. The driver is described as a white man around 35 years old with a goatee. He was wearing a dark baseball cap, a blue tank top and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Patrol Division at 219-755-3393 or to contact the Report-A-Crime Hotline at 800-750-2746.

The case number is 20L014254 for reference when reporting information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.