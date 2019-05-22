Police searching for missing man with Alzheimer's Disease

HAMMOND — A man with Alzheimer's disease was last seen leaving a Hammond residence Tuesday evening and police are asking the public's help in finding him.
Albino Jimenez was last seen leaving a residence in the 6200 block of Jackson Avenue on foot, police said.
Jimenez is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and walks with a limp. He is wearing black pants, a red and pink plaid shirt and a gray or black cap.
If anyone sees him, they should call 911 or call 219-660-0000, if calling from a cell phone.