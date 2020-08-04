You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police searching for Region man reported missing, officials say
urgent

Police searching for Region man reported missing, officials say

{{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Police are searching for a man who went missing over the weekend from a Gary home.

Barry Chapman, 56, was reported missing late Sunday, police said. He was last seen at a home in the 7200 block of West 22nd Avenue, according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The person who reported Chapman as missing told police he left the home between 11 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, which he or she believed to be out of character, Westerfield said.

Chapman is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 195 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a green button-up shirt, blue jeans and black gym shoes, Westerfield said.

Chapman is also deaf in his right ear and has a tattoo of a bear's head on one of his arms, family members told The Times. He is a longtime resident of the Northwest Indiana area and has lived in Calumet City, Hegewisch, and most recently, Gary, family said.

Chapman is believed to be headed toward the areas of Hammond or East Chicago. At this time, police said it is not known whether he is traveling by foot or someone else's vehicle.

Police asked anyone with information on Chapman's whereabouts to contact Gary Police Department Lt. Thomas Pawlak at 219-881-1210.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

+86 Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mesmerizing timelapse shows leaf cutter ants demolishing roses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts