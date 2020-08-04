Police searching for Region man reported missing, officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Police are searching for a man who went missing over the weekend from a Gary home.

Barry Chapman, 56, was reported missing late Sunday, police said. He was last seen at a home in the 7200 block of West 22nd Avenue, according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The person who reported Chapman as missing told police he left the home between 11 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, which he or she believed to be out of character, Westerfield said.

Chapman is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 195 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a green button-up shirt, blue jeans and black gym shoes, Westerfield said.

Chapman is also deaf in his right ear and has a tattoo of a bear's head on one of his arms, family members told The Times. He is a longtime resident of the Northwest Indiana area and has lived in Calumet City, Hegewisch, and most recently, Gary, family said.

Chapman is believed to be headed toward the areas of Hammond or East Chicago. At this time, police said it is not known whether he is traveling by foot or someone else's vehicle.