Police seek help finding missing woman

GARY — Police are seeking the public's help with finding a missing woman who was seen earlier this week in the city's Glen Park section.

Kadeizha Vaughn was last seen about 5 p.m. Monday in the area of West 45th Avenue and Harrison Street, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

She was in a black Chevrolet Suburban SUV with the Indiana license plate TY1584. She may be driving the vehicle, Westerfield said.

Vaughn is 27 years old, about 5 inches and 6 feet tall and weighs about 156 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Vaughn's whereabouts is urged to contact Gary police Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209.

