You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police seek information after young bicyclist airlifted in hit-and-run
alert urgent

Police seek information after young bicyclist airlifted in hit-and-run

{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock
Times file photo

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — Officials are seeking more information after they say a driver hit a bicyclist Thursday night and fled the scene.

Police say the juvenile bike rider was airlifted to a regional hospital with upper body injuries.

Deputies were dispatched at 9:14 p.m. Thursday to the 600 block of North 400 West in rural LaPorte County where they found the young bicyclist lying in the street.

Police say they believe the bike rider was heading north on 400 West when a passenger vehicle traveling in the same direction struck the bicyclist from behind.

Deputies later impounded the vehicle, which they found parked at a home on 400 West.

Authorities are still investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to call 219-326-7700 ext. 2405 or email Det. Sgt. Adam Hannon at ahannon@lcso.in.gov.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists make flip-flops out of algae

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts