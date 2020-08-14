Police seek information after young bicyclist airlifted in hit-and-run

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — Officials are seeking more information after they say a driver hit a bicyclist Thursday night and fled the scene.

Police say the juvenile bike rider was airlifted to a regional hospital with upper body injuries.

Deputies were dispatched at 9:14 p.m. Thursday to the 600 block of North 400 West in rural LaPorte County where they found the young bicyclist lying in the street.

Police say they believe the bike rider was heading north on 400 West when a passenger vehicle traveling in the same direction struck the bicyclist from behind.

Deputies later impounded the vehicle, which they found parked at a home on 400 West.

Authorities are still investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to call 219-326-7700 ext. 2405 or email Det. Sgt. Adam Hannon at ahannon@lcso.in.gov.

