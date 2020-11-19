 Skip to main content
Police seek information in shooting of 16-year-old boy
Gary Police Stock
The Times

GARY — Police are seeking details on the shooting of a local teenager after witnesses told them they had no information to provide, officials said.

Gary police responded about 5 p.m. Sunday to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where a 16-year-old Gary boy was checked in for a gunshot wound, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Police believe the teen was shot in the 2100 block of Grant Street but did not release additional details, as witnesses told officers they didn't have anything to tell them, Westerfield said.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Gary Police Detective Sgt. Doug Drummond at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

