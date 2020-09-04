Police seek pair seen stealing over $1,000 in clothes from Valpo laundromat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Police say two suspects stole more than $1,000 worth of clothing from a laundromat.

The theft occurred about Aug. 29 at Ladybug Cleaners, at 1607 Calumet Ave.

Video surveillance showed the two enter the building about 3:40 a.m. and remove clothes from a dryer, then left, police said.

They were seen driving to and from the laundromat in a white Chevrolet truck with an LED light bar on the front, police said.

Police asked anyone with more information to call Detective Sgt. Melanie Sheets at 219-462-2135. Information can also be sent via text message to TIP411 (847-411) by entering "Valpo" in the message field and the word "Clothes" in the first line of the tip to identify the case, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.