Police seek pair seen stealing over $1,000 in clothes from Valpo laundromat
Police seek pair seen stealing over $1,000 in clothes from Valpo laundromat

VALPARAISO — Police say two suspects stole more than $1,000 worth of clothing from a laundromat.

The theft occurred about Aug. 29 at Ladybug Cleaners, at 1607 Calumet Ave.

Video surveillance showed the two enter the building about 3:40 a.m. and remove clothes from a dryer, then left, police said.

They were seen driving to and from the laundromat in a white Chevrolet truck with an LED light bar on the front, police said.

Police asked anyone with more information to call Detective Sgt. Melanie Sheets at 219-462-2135. Information can also be sent via text message to TIP411 (847-411) by entering "Valpo" in the message field and the word "Clothes" in the first line of the tip to identify the case, police said.

