Police seek public's help in search for missing man

GARY — Police are requesting the public's help with finding a man who has been reported missing since last week.

Tyler Johnson, 29, of Gary, has been missing since Saturday and was last seen on the city's west side, Gary police said.

Johnson is a white man with dark, short hair and a beard. He is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds.

He may be wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans and a gray flat cap.

Johnson drives a gray Chevy Equinox with an Indiana plate, number BVE579, police said.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is urged to contact Gary Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209, or Detective Cpl. William Clouse at 219-881-1231.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.