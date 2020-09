Police seek woman accused of racking up over $700 with stolen debit card

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SCHERERVILLE — Police are looking to identify a woman accused of using a stolen debit card to rack up over $700 in charges.

The woman obtained the card about 5:45 p.m. Aug. 22 after the cardholder left it behind at a Centier Bank, 5191 W. Lincoln Hwy., in Crown Point, Schererville police Deputy Chief Jeff Cook said.

A photo shared by police shows the woman has dark hair, about shoulder length, and tattoos covering both arms. She was seen driving what appeared to be silver or gray minivan or SUV, Cook said.

The woman made one purchase at a local gas station, and several others out of the area, Cook said.

She is believed to be a Northwest Indiana resident, Cook said.