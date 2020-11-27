Police seeking person spotted near scene of stolen vehicle crash

LAPORTE COUNTY — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office has requested the public's help to identify a person seen wandering near the scene of a crash involving a stolen vehicle early Thursday.

Deputies responded about 1:30 a.m. to the 4000 east block of County Road 1000 North, where they found an abandoned vehicle that was reported stolen out of Elkhart County, police said.

Video surveillance from a nearby home shows a person calling out to try to get the attention of neighbors.

Deputies searched the area thoroughly but were unable to find the person in the video, police said.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact LaPorte County Sheriff's Deputy Kasz Billings at kbillings@lcso.in.gov.

