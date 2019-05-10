GARY — Police are asking the public's help in investigating a shooting Friday afternoon.
Police responded to a shooting at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Clark Road, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
The man shown in the surveillance footage is wanted for questioning in regards to the shooting. He is believed to have vital information about the crime, Westerfield said. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Gregory Wolf at 219-576-4014 or 219-881-1210.
