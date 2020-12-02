 Skip to main content
Police seeking suspect in double homicide, child abduction in south suburbs
Police seeking suspect in double homicide, child abduction in south suburbs

Clarence Hebron

Clarence Hebron

 Provided

RIVERDALE — Police are searching for a man suspected of killing two people and abducting a 1-year-old child Friday in Chicago's south suburbs.

Clarence Hebron, 32, is considered armed and dangerous, a Riverdale Police Department news release states.

Police have obtained a warrant for Hebron's arrest on two counts of first degree murder, authorities said.

Hebron is accused of killing Damiel and Jessica Beal at a Riverdale home.

Riverdale police responded to the home for an open 911 line and found Jessica Beal dead inside. Damien Beal died at Advocate Christ Medical Center after police found him outside the home with an apparent gunshot wound.

A 1-year-old child was also reported abducted from the home. An Amber Alert was issued, but later canceled, after the child was found safe.

An officer followed a vehicle seen leaving the scene, but later terminated the pursuit in the area of I-57 and 127th Street, in Calumet Park.

Police later recovered the vehicle after finding it abandoned.

The Riverdale Police Department is investigating the case in conjunction with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Riverdale Police Department at 708-841-2203. If you spot Hebron, call 911, police said.

