Police seeking suspect in double homicide, child abduction in south suburbs

RIVERDALE — Police are searching for a man suspected of killing two people and abducting a 1-year-old child Friday in Chicago's south suburbs.
Clarence Hebron, 32, is considered armed and dangerous, a Riverdale Police Department news release states.
Police have obtained a warrant for Hebron's arrest on two counts of first degree murder, authorities said.
Hebron is accused of killing Damiel and Jessica Beal at a Riverdale home.
Riverdale police responded to the home for an open 911 line and found Jessica Beal dead inside. Damien Beal died at Advocate Christ Medical Center after police found him outside the home with an apparent gunshot wound.
A 1-year-old child was also reported abducted from the home. An Amber Alert was issued, but later canceled, after the child was found safe.
An officer followed a vehicle seen leaving the scene, but later terminated the pursuit in the area of I-57 and 127th Street, in Calumet Park.
Police later recovered the vehicle after finding it abandoned.
The Riverdale Police Department is investigating the case in conjunction with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Riverdale Police Department at 708-841-2203. If you spot Hebron, call 911, police said.
Aimee Michelle Marshall
Alan Pippins
Alejandro Garcia
Alfred Spikes
Angela Anne Bronzell
Anthony Romero
Anthony San Giovanni Bronzell
Anthony Sanchez
Antoine Brame
Antoine King
Ariel Bryson
Azairian Cartman
Butch Jay Ferry
Dakota Kotlowski
Daniel Schaefer
Darin M. McClure
Darla Andrea Stiles
Dennis Deandre Byrd
Deonta Allen
Deonte Booker
Diamond Reese
Dillon Louis Cope
Duzacea Nesbitt
Dylan Bates
Elizabeth Hasse
Frank Quintero
Garrett Gardner
Heather Lynn Beecher
Helen Gagliano
Isiah Barboza
Jack Dugan
Jack Howard
Jacob Fitzpatrick Bronzell
Jacob Wechet Wojcicki
Jason Raymond Noll
Jeffrey Slaven
Jesus Galarza Ruiz
John Boryla
Jordan Wilson
Joshua Morales
Justin Trevino
Kenneth Marshall
Kenneth Moore
Kevin Sadler
Khalif Muhammed
Kiera Williams
Lakesha Mosley
Lamont Kevin Scrutchins
Lanafer Starnes
Larry Darnell Buchanan Jr.
Lawrence Williams
Lonnie McCullor
Mark Anthony Anderson
Monica Catarina Gonzalez
Norman Stovall
Oscar Hernandez
Phillip Lundy
Phillip Meece
Rickey Bailey
Robert Franklin
Simone Janee Clark
Stephanie Hightower
Stephen Epling
Talainia Williams
Taylor Ruiz
Teneshia Eshjamal Upshaw
Terance Alexander Edwards
Victor Garcia-Martinez
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!