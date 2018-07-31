Police confirmed late Tuesday the suspect responsible for robbing a Chase Bank in Portage in the late afternoon is the same suspect in the robbery of First Source Bank in Michigan City earlier in the day and he is in custody.
The suspect allegedly carried out the robbery at 3:45 p.m. at First Source Bank at 3905 Franklin St. in Michigan City, then another armed robbery at 4:28 p.m. at Chase Bank at 3275 Willowcreek Road in Portage.
The suspect in the Michigan City bank robbery was described by police as white, about 6 feet tall wearing a black baseball cap, sunglasses and black pants. He fled southbound on foot after that robbery, police said.
In the Portage robbery, police said the suspect fled in a black Nissan.
Portage police officers took various routes to the Portage bank in order to spot the suspect vehicle. While en route Officer Matt Johnson spotted a vehicle matching the description. Within two minutes of the dispatch, Johnson initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Lute and Airport roads.
The vehicle contained three occupants, whose stories were not matching, police said. The three were transported to the Portage Police Department Detective Bureau for further questioning.
“I do want to commend the efforts of the Porter County Central Communications Dispatcher and Portage Police Patrol Officers and specifically Officer Johnson for their quick communication and action,” Chief Troy Williams said in an earlier news release.
Later in the evening, Williams released a statement that said, "the suspect Officer Johnson stopped is the same suspect from the Michigan City Bank Robbery earlier today."
Williams commended all involved including the employees and customers at Chase Bank.