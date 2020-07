Police target OWI, aggressive driving in summer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — Impaired and aggressive driving was targeted by the Merrillville Police Department throughout June.

A total of 112 traffic citations, 47 warnings and two arrests resulted from the Aggressive Driving Enforcement initiative, according to the Merrillville Police Department. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funded the efforts through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

Police said while motorcycles make only 3% of vehicles on the road, they are involved in numerous crashes involving alcohol.

In addition, failing to yield the right-of-way is a top cause of wrecks that cause injuries and deaths, as well as following too closely and unsafe lane movements. Other top causes of crashes include driving at an unsafe speed, disregarding traffic signs and improper lane usage.

“As temperatures rise, so do crashes involving impaired and aggressive driving,” said Merrillville Cmdr. Kurt Horvath.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.