Police targeting impaired, dangerous driving in May
alert urgent

Police targeting impaired, dangerous driving in May

Sobriety Checkpoint Stock

In this file photo, police officers participating with the Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership conduct a sobriety checkpoint in 2018. 

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

Police will be targeting unsafe driving in a May initiative throughout Lake County.

The Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership will be conducting patrols that will focus on impaired driving, aggressive driving and seat belt violations.

“Through these unprecedented times, the safety of motorists continues to be a priority for the Lake County TSP,” said Hobart police Lt. Ronald Russo, coordinator for the Lake County TSP. “More vehicles continue to be introduced back onto the roads every day, and our increased presence during these patrols will hopefully make drivers use caution, buckle up, designate a driver, or use a ride share service.”

Russo said the goal is to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities by increasing patrols in the county to discourage unsafe driving.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

