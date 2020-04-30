Police targeting impaired, dangerous driving in May

Police will be targeting unsafe driving in a May initiative throughout Lake County.
The Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership will be conducting patrols that will focus on impaired driving, aggressive driving and seat belt violations.
“Through these unprecedented times, the safety of motorists continues to be a priority for the Lake County TSP,” said Hobart police Lt. Ronald Russo, coordinator for the Lake County TSP. “More vehicles continue to be introduced back onto the roads every day, and our increased presence during these patrols will hopefully make drivers use caution, buckle up, designate a driver, or use a ride share service.”
Russo said the goal is to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities by increasing patrols in the county to discourage unsafe driving.
Aaron Jacob Collins
Billy Don Borders III
Brandan Dakota Campbell
Brian Andrew Bice
Brian Xavier Celio
Carey Ray Crawford
Gerald Wilson Painter
Gerardo Armenta Gudino
Isaac David Harris II
Kyle Lamar Hawkins
Alfred Kenneth Evans Jr.
Allen Jospeh O'Rourke
Craig Byron Jones
Dekoven Deshantel Bradley
Eddie R. Alejandro
Humberto Prado Jr.
Jolie Ena Gonzalez
Jonathan Alan Jackson
Lamar E Costello
Louis John Shinkle
Rayana Burtton
Sean Ryan Jacques
Teson Leneir Brooks
Theotis Ramon Rogers
Brandon Alan Klopp
Charles Edward Brewer III
Roel Hernandez III
Ronald Henshaw
Santiago Alvarez Jr.
Tony Lavell Guthrie
John Donald Pangborn
Meagan Marie Marsee
Robert Laveil Barr Jr.
Stephanie Williams
Cole Avery Colvin
Janice Lee Rackl
Jonathon Dominic Dunn
Joseph Allen Westbrook
Larry Otino Blasio
Robert Andrew Dereamer
Starchele Totiana Roberts
Daniel M. Smith
Michael John Tunstall
Daverious Anthony Teat
Erik Anthony Smith
Anthony Vincenzo Richey Jr.
Kyle Chandler Knowles
Austin Dakota Hylemon
George Jason Grazulis
Jeffrey Ryan Flynn
Scott Patrick Decker
Allan Patrick Ciupa
Brodi Ryan Church
Jeffrey John Smar
Mark Anthony Adcock Sr.
Nicholas Raymond Jasso
Terry Fields
Tihomas Dante Anderson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!