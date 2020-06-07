Police task force targets thefts

From Jan. 1 to Friday, there have been 15 theft from vehicle cases — two of which resulted in cars being stolen — that are believed to be associated with the same group of people, Flores said.

From June 2019 to the beginning of this year, there were eight theft from vehicle cases involving the same group, which is believed to be from the Chicago area.

Dyer Chief David Hein said the town has had "several waves" of vehicle break-ins.

"It seems like if St. John is going to get hit, then Dyer would get hit either the day before or a week after, and the same thing with Schererville. We all take our turns," Hein said. "Rather than sitting back and being reactive, we kind of all said let's be proactive because if we run them out of Dyer, Schererville or St. John, we can maybe run them out of the area completely."

As of Friday, Dyer has had one vehicle theft and three vehicle break-ins, Hein said.

From May 1, 2019, to Friday, the department handled 11 stolen vehicle cases, five of which came from the Dyer Auto Auction, and six vehicle break-ins.