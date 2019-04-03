GARY — Police are warning drivers to put their phones down while behind the wheel this week, unless they want to see red and blue lights in their rear view mirror.
On Monday, Gary police started conducting a week-long “Zero Tolerance Cell Phone Enforcement” initiative.
Whether navigating with Google Maps or having a conversation, both hands should be free to navigate the road, police said.
Motorists are reminded that any device usage must be strictly hands-free and that distracted driving is one of the leading causes of motor vehicle crashes,” the Gary Police Department said in an announcement.