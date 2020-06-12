Police to provide bicycle, pedestrian training at Safety Village

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND — As summer pulls into full swing, more pedestrians and bicyclists are enjoying the outdoors.

Starting on Monday, the Hammond Police Department is opening the Safety Village to host free bicyclist and pedestrian training to ensure safety on Region roads, sidewalks, bike paths and recreational trails.

The Safety Village, at 5825 Sohl Ave. in Hammond, will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg.

A limited number of bicycles and pedal cars are available and participants can bring their own bikes.

Anyone who wishes to bring a group to do safety training or those who may need special accommodations are asked to call the Hammond Police Traffic Division at 219-852-2911.

