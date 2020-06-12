You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police to provide bicycle, pedestrian training at Safety Village
alert urgent

Police to provide bicycle, pedestrian training at Safety Village

{{featured_button_text}}
Hammond cops teach kids about pedestrian, bike safety FILE

This Times file photo from 2016 shows two children riding pedal bikes at the Hammond Safety Village, located behind the Hammond Civic Center.

 Sarah Reese

HAMMOND — As summer pulls into full swing, more pedestrians and bicyclists are enjoying the outdoors.

Starting on Monday, the Hammond Police Department is opening the Safety Village to host free bicyclist and pedestrian training to ensure safety on Region roads, sidewalks, bike paths and recreational trails.

The Safety Village, at 5825 Sohl Ave. in Hammond, will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg.

A limited number of bicycles and pedal cars are available and participants can bring their own bikes.

Anyone who wishes to bring a group to do safety training or those who may need special accommodations are asked to call the Hammond Police Traffic Division at 219-852-2911.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

A look inside Seattle’s police-free “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts